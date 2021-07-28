In less than a week, the National Lottery creates its second multi-millionaire.

When one ticket holder won a £5.1 million prize in Wednesday’s National Lottery draw, it became the UK’s second new multi-millionaire in a week.

A single player won the top prize after matching all six main numbers, while two others won £1 million each after matching five numbers and the bonus number.

In the absence of a claim from the winner, Camelot’s Andy Carter, the National Lottery’s senior winners’ adviser, advised players to double-check their tickets.

“What excellent news for a single ticket holder who won tonight’s £5.1 million Lotto jackpot, the second jackpot win in a week after a player won £2 million in the Lotto draw last Wednesday (July 21),” he said.

Twenty-seven players won £1,750 each after matching five of the six numbers without the bonus ball.

34, 44, 23, 26, 59, and 36 were the winning Lotto numbers, with 43 as the bonus number.

The Guinevere draw machine and a set of six balls were employed. The anticipated jackpot for Saturday is £3.8 million.

