In less than 24 hours, more than $760,000 was raised for the victims of the Waukesha Parade.

Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been contributed to the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy from all over the world.

A total of $762,619 has been donated to 17 confirmed GoFundMe sites as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. The fundraisers address a wide range of topics, including community funds, hospital recovery, and funeral fees. According to the Associated Press, an SUV crashed into the parade, killing five people and injuring 48 others. Darrell Brooks Jr. was arrested and will appear in court for the first time on Tuesday.

When there has been a new development, the organizer of many of the fundraisers on the website has updated them. One fundraiser, for example, reported on Tuesday that a young girl called Jessalyn, a member of the Waukesha Xtreme dance team, had woken up.

“She isn’t entirely aware of the seriousness of her injuries, but she managed to say, ‘Just glue me back together,'” said Oscar Luna, the fundraiser’s organizer. “In this situation, only a child could refer to oneself as a small doll.” Tamara Rosentreter, the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies’ leader, has set up a GoFundMe campaign in her honor. She just updated her status on social media, stating that she is recovering and that her thoughts are with “[her]teammates and their families.” Ginny Sorenson, a teammate, was one of the three Dancing Grannies killed, and her family is raising money for her burial arrangements.

The verified GoFundMe sites for the Waukesha Christmas Parade victims can be found here.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Some of the injuries are described in length in the fundraising appeals.

Julia, who was also marching with her dance team and whose last name is also unknown, “is in the fight of her life,” according to her fundraising page, which was set up by a family friend Jen McCarthy. Julia “is in the fight for her life,” suffering from head trauma after being hit.

The message states, “Everyone who knows this young child understands what joy she provides to the world.” “She has a golden heart, a grin that can light up a room, and she is adored by all.” According to an online fundraiser, brothers Tucker and Jackson Sparks were among three pairs of siblings hospitalized after being struck by the SUV, and they remain at Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin. This is a condensed version of the information.