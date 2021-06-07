In land yachts, William and Kate sail on the sand.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to St Andrews 20 years after meeting in the university town, they raced each other in land yachts.

On the West Sands beach in the coastal Scottish town, William and Kate rekindled their sporting rivalry by doing figures of eight in wind-powered buggies.

They were joined by six teenage caretakers who were trying out the sport on a day course organized as a break from their typical responsibilities of caring for family members.

Fife Young Carers organized the event, which was sponsored by Blown Away, a local company.

A young carer is a child or young person whose life has been impacted by caring for a family member who suffers from a physical handicap, disease, addiction, or mental health problems.

In Fife, 6,785 young people identified as young carers in 2019, accounting for almost one in every eight young persons in the county.

The nonprofit, which has been operating since 1995, currently serves 597 young people, with the number increasing on a monthly basis.

The Cambridges picked up on the sail-powered buggies quickly.

When they raced head-to-head across the rain-soaked and wind-whipped beach, it was William who emerged victorious.

He’d always been a competitive person, and he’d been keen to perfect his technique in order to achieve maximum speed.

“I’d like to travel at a faster pace. He told Jamie and Guy McKenzie, who manage the land yachting firm, that he needed to make sure he had the appropriate angle.

He exclaimed, “Wahoo,” as he drew away from Kate, who had made up ground at one point. She exclaimed, smiling, “I’m catching you!”

They appeared to be heading for a collision at one point, but William steered aside at the last moment.

Prior to today’s engagements, the royal couple had spent a romantic night at St Andrews, where they met as first-year students. However, they appeared to have forgotten how chilly late April evenings on Scotland’s east coast can be.

As they sat on the couch, Kate told the carers, "I opened the window last night and it was very cold."