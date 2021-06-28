In Kuwait, a man was detained for moaning about the weather.

An Egyptian man was arrested by Kuwaiti police after posting a video online in which he screams about bad weather and dust storms.

The arrest highlighted the country’s constraints on freedom of expression, and his detention sparked widespread condemnation on social media.

The person behind the “offensive” video was caught and referred to authorities, who would “take the required legal action against him,” according to Kuwait’s Ministry of Interior.

The man can be heard talking about the blinding sandstorm that has blanketed Kuwait for the previous three days in a dashboard camera video posted on the social media app TikTok.

Right now, I’m in the middle of a dust storm, and I can’t see anything in front of me.

“Right now, I’m in the middle of a dust storm, and I literally can’t see anything in front of me,” the man says, pointing to the dust that has formed a thick fog on the road.

He continues, with an obscenity in Arabic, “Fine, Kuwait, fine.”

On Twitter, the video became viral, with tens of thousands of views.

Some social media users, seeing the arrest as a symbol of Kuwait’s crackdown on free expression and abuse of migrant labor, expressed their support for the Egyptian man by making their own weather-related films.

Kuwait, a Gulf Arab state with an outspoken parliament and a relatively robust civic life, stands out in a region full of administrations opposed to free expression.

Authorities, on the other hand, frequently utilize the cybercrime law to suppress criticism and imprison dissidents.

Human rights groups frequently criticize the tiny sheikhdom, which, like others in the Persian Gulf, relies on the labor of millions of low-paid migrants from Africa, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East, for its treatment of foreign employees, who remain vulnerable to deportation for minor offenses.