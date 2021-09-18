In Knoxville, Tennessee, one man was shot in the head outside a high school football game.

According to WBIR-TV, the incident occurred near Austin-East High School at roughly 8:49 p.m. local time. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the “young” victim was brought to the University of Tennessee Medical Center shortly after suffering “non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to the head.” There were no further injuries recorded, and authorities had not yet identified a culprit.

It was unclear whether the shooting was carried out by students or other members of the high school community. Despite the fact that the shooting occurred outside of the school, the football teams reportedly left the field “out of an abundance of caution” after the incident. However, by 10 p.m., they had resumed the game while authorities launched an investigation nearby.

The Knoxville Police Department was contacted for more information and a response.

Shots were fired in the parking lot of Desert Oasis High School during a football game earlier this month, prompting police in Las Vegas, Nevada, to initiate an investigation. According to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, the shooting began with youths arguing in the parking lot. Several rounds were fired into the air, but no one was hurt.

A tragic conclusion resulted from a shooting at a high school football game in Delaware County, Pennsylvania late last month, which resulted in the death of a young girl. The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office indicated there was a “high chance” that the deadly rounds were fired by police, despite the fact that the incident was initially reported as a drive-by shooting.

According to WPVI, three police officers opened fire as a throng of hundreds exited the game at Academy Park High School, mistakingly believing they had been shot at by the occupants of a car. Weapons were not located in the car or on the occupants after a search.

Fanta Bility, an 8-year-old girl, was killed in the crossfire during the shooting spree. Bility’s older sister was among the four people hurt. None of the people in the car the cops were shooting at were hurt. Bility’s family and Black community leaders have called for police to be held accountable. An investigation by a third party. This is a condensed version of the information.