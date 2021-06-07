In Kilkeel, over 1,000 people were tested for Covid-19.

Following testing in the area since Saturday, the Public Health Agency (PHA) announced on Monday that 15 cases of the virus had been discovered.

Positive test results are being analyzed to see if the cases are those of the variety first discovered in India.

Three mobile testing units will remain in Kilkeel to accommodate anyone over the age of five who has not yet been tested from the indicated regions.

The PHA is also collaborating with partners on the placement of a second mobile testing unit.