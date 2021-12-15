In just six months, a thief wasted a vulnerable neighbor’s £40,000 pension.

A cunning robber stole a vulnerable neighbor’s £40,000 life savings, leaving him with only £1.83.

During the pandemic, Liam Haydock befriended the 65-year-old sufferer and volunteered to assist him with his shopping.

Instead, he went on “shopping sprees,” purchasing Rolex watches, jewelry, and cell phones to sell to support his £100-a-day cocaine and heroin habit.

Haydock, 32, spent more than £400 in one trip to Asda and slept at a hotel after withdrawing hundreds of pounds in cash.

Over a six-month period from April to October this year, the victim’s account was “stripped clean,” wiping away his lump sum pension, according to Liverpool Crown Court.

However, because he provided Haydock his debit card, Halifax Bank will not reimburse him any of the money.

The unnamed victim has mobility concerns as well as problems with his “thinking process” and “forgetfulness,” according to The Washington Newsday.

He lived alone in a block of flats near Haydock’s Widnes home, and his only buddy was a young man who used to live close but had since moved away.

Prosecutor Peter Hussey said the victim’s friend hadn’t seen him in a long time until a visit in October, when he observed he was “frailer” and disturbed.

Before the buddy heard Haydock shout through the letterbox, “Do you want me to go down to the shops for you?” the victim claimed he felt someone was stealing his money.

According to Mr Hussey, the victim said that Haydock offered to buy milk and cigarettes for him using his debit card.

He claimed he felt “pity” on Haydock since he could see he wasn’t well off and had allowed him to buy his own cigarettes and take a small amount of money.

His friend was concerned and advised him not to give his card to anyone, but he returned a week later when the victim was unhappy about missing money again.

Mr Hussey claimed that when the buddy confronted Haydock about stealing the money, “he absolutely denied that he had been doing any such thing and immediately ran away,” according to Mr Hussey.

The victim was then taken to his friend's bank, where he made money.