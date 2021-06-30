In just one week, over 1,700 additional positive Covid tests were recorded in the Liverpool City Region.

The LCR had 4,431 positive Covid tests in the week ending June 25, according to the latest data from Public Health England, which is 1,710 higher cases than the week before.

Positive test numbers increased in all six areas of the LCR in the week ending June 25.

The city with the most positive tests was Liverpool, which had 1,774 positive tests in the week ending June 25, an increase of 706 instances over the previous week.

Infections surged in Warrington, Cheshire West and Chester, and just across the LCR boundary.

And infections have resurfaced in West Lancashire, where positive readings had been declining in the days leading up to June 25.

Positive tests increased across the country in the week ending June 25: England registered 83,739 coronavirus cases, up 28,229 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending June 25, there were 1,774 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 706 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 66 percent.

The most recent rate of infection was 356.2 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending June 25, there were a total of 510 instances, which is 266 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 338.1 cases per 100,000 persons, with a 109 percent increase in infections week over week.

Sefton

In Sefton, there were 791 cases in the week ending June 25, which is 277 more cases than in the previous week. This means that the week-on-week percentage change increased by 54%.

The latest infection rate was 286.2 per 100,000 people.

Halton

There were 240 positive tests over the last week, which is 56 more cases than in the previous week.

This means that the week-on-week percentage change increased by 30% in the week ending June 25. The latest infection rate is 185.5 cases per 100,000 people.

St Helens

There were 394 positive tests in the week ending June 25, which is 152 more cases than in. Summary ends.