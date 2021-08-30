In just one week, 499 Oregon children tested positive for COVID-19.

According to officials with the Oregon Health Authority, nearly 500 youngsters tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Aug. 15.

As COVID-19 infections among children continue to rise across the country, at least 499 youngsters aged 0 to 5 were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in a seven-day period. The figures, however, are not surprising, according to an expert.

Dr. Ben Hoffman, professor of pediatrics at OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital, told KGW8 that it “doesn’t surprise me.” “And I don’t think it surprises me because we’re seeing a lot more kids who have gone back to daycare or childcare, and with the surge, the increase we’re seeing across the board— I’m not surprised.”

Four children with COVID-19 had been admitted to hospitals in the state as of Friday evening, one of whom was in the pediatric intensive care unit. One of the four children is under the age of twelve, while the other three are aged twelve to nineteen.

Since the state began tracking pediatric cases, the Oregon Health Authority has documented 33,661 COVID-19 infections involving children under the age of 18.

Thousands of students are returning to in-person study as the more contagious Delta strain spreads, resulting in an increase in cases among minors. Because of the elevated danger, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, has urged parents and officials to take further precautions to decrease the risk of infection in a child’s environment.

According to CNN, “if they are around vaccinated people, everyone in the household gets vaccinated, it dramatically minimizes the risk to our children.” “Just because our kids do better doesn’t mean Covid is benign or harmless in our children. Hundreds of children have died as a result of Covid-19.”

As of Sunday, the US Food and Drug Administration had only approved the use of Pfizer/COVID-19 BioNTech’s vaccination on youth aged 16 and up. The mRNA vaccine is also approved for emergency use in youngsters as young as 12 years old.

According to former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, who is now on Pfizer’s board of directors, the FDA may likely approve a vaccine for children aged 5 to 11 by early winter.

"This fall, Pfizer — the firm of which I am a board member, as you stated — will be in a position to.