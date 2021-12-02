In just one week, 34 fully vaccinated Massachusetts residents succumb to COVID-19.

According to state data, at least 34 completely vaccinated people have died of COVID-19 in Massachusetts. Even as demand for vaccination booster injections soars across the state, the number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases and deaths in the state remains high.

The deaths occurred between Nov. 20 and Nov. 27, bringing the overall number of breakthrough deaths in the state to 586, according to the data.

The number of illnesses among the state’s vaccinated population increased dramatically during the past week, climbing by 6,610. Since vaccinations began on December 14, 2020, Massachusetts has reported a total of 77,647 breakthrough coronavirus illnesses.

The number of breakthrough deaths is 0.01 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state. According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the number of breakthrough cases equals 1.6 percent of the state’s vaccinated population.

COVID-19 hospitalizations among fully vaccinated people increased by 158 percent between November 20 and November 27. Since December 2020, Massachusetts has recorded a total of 2,443 breakthrough hospitalizations, accounting for 0.05 percent of all fully vaccinated residents.

The figures come as the number of booster shot appointments in the state is on the rise, with health officials providing roughly 50,000 doses every day. However, because of the strong demand, many residents have had difficulty securing slots.

According to the VaxFinder website in Massachusetts, consumers may have to wait days or weeks for the next scheduled appointment. Residents should reserve at least two weeks in advance at major pharmacies like CVS or Walgreens. There are no appointment slots available at the pop-up immunization stations.

Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts, stated Tuesday that there are still a lot of unfilled positions in the state. However, Nicholas Duncan, Director of Tufts Medical Center’s Operations and Emergency Management, pointed out that some locations may be inconvenient for people seeking vaccine doses.

“We’re seeing a lot of individuals say they tried to get appointments closer to home or at a local CVS and couldn’t support that,” Duncan told CBS Local. “The demand is certainly exceeding many different local pharmacies and smaller mom and pop pharmacies as well.”

Massachusetts had fully vaccinated 4,872,345 persons and given 1,144,982 booster doses as of Dec. 1.