In just four months, the CDC has recorded 1,359 COVID-19 cases on cruise ships.

Between June 26 and October 21, health officials documented 1,359 confirmed COVID-19 cases among passengers and staff members aboard cruise ships departing from the United States. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 49 persons were hospitalized and 38 required medical evacuations out of the total number of cases.

From June to October, the data reflect 0.23 percent of all passengers who boarded cruise ships. During the same time period, the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) predicted that at least 600,000 passengers sailed from US ports.

The information comes after the CDC extended its conditional sailing order (CSO) until January 15, 2022, with minimal changes. The directive replaced a previous prohibition, which required ships to travel with at least 95% of passengers vaccinated and imposed mask requirements onboard, which was enacted in October 2020. The order was set to expire on November 1st.

The new directive contains new rules for ships entering US waters after operating in other jurisdictions, albeit with some adjustments. The new order also allows ships to reduce the number of vaccination passengers on board if they adhere to certain guidelines.

The prohibition also applies to all foreign-flagged cruise ships carrying at least 250 passengers. They must also provide the CDC with access to their passengers’ medical records upon request. Cruise lines that do not have a COVID-19 Conditional Sailing Certificate from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will not be authorized to operate in US waters.

“CDC aims to shift to a voluntary program after this temporary extension expires next year,” the CDC said in a press release. “This transition will maintain robust procedures to identify, mitigate, and restrict the spread of COVID, and it will be consistent with other travel orders, such as global contract tracking and global testing orders,” says the statement. More information regarding the CDC’s voluntary initiative will be published in the future, according to Aimee Treffiletti, a captain in the US Public Health Service and the lead for the agency’s maritime unit.