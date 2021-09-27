In just eight weeks, Poland has recorded 9,400 illegal migration attempts, with 1,200 people detained by authorities.

According to Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski, Poland has recorded 9,400 attempts to unlawfully enter the country from Belarus in the last eight weeks, with 8,200 of those efforts being foiled by officials.

According to the Associated Press, over 1,200 people who attempted to enter Poland illegally were captured and are being kept in detention camps.

As a result of the continued influx of migrants, Poland declared a state of emergency at the border and implemented other harsh measures to dissuade further unlawful entry. Human rights advocates are calling Poland’s response barbaric, claiming that refugees are being forced to camp on the border for weeks and that five migrant fatalities have been recorded in the border area.

Advocates have asked for more humanitarian treatment of migrants, claiming that they are most usually fleeing violence or poverty in their home countries. They also believe the state of emergency, which allows border agents to act without monitoring along the border, is unjustified.

Poland will ask for an extension of the state of emergency in place along its border with Belarus, as Warsaw accuses Belarus of provocative behavior and claims that some migrants apprehended on the border have ties to terrorist groups.

Kaminski presented the findings of Poland’s special services, which claimed that some of the migrants apprehended had a criminal record, including ties to terrorist organizations and, in some cases, long-standing contacts to Russia, as evidenced by their phones.

The documents “indicate that Russia is becoming an increasingly crucial stop along the illegal migrant route to Poland and the European Union.” According to a statement from the special services, “several of the detainees possessed images showing their long-standing relationship with Russia.”

The existence of such persons in Poland “may constitute a major national security concern,” according to the report.

It was impossible to corroborate the claims.

Meanwhile, Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak has accused Belarusian military of aggressive activities such as firing bullets into the air and pointing guns at Polish soldiers.

“At the border, incidents are being provoked that could lead to really tense situations,” Blaszczak warned.

"At the border, incidents are being provoked that could lead to really tense situations," Blaszczak warned.

The interior minister stated that he will advise the government to keep the state of emergency at the border in place.