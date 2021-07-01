In June, 60 persons were sentenced to prison for offences committed in Merseyside.

Three murderous drivers were condemned for taking the lives of four innocent people while driving recklessly on our highways.

A jail guard had a baby with a prisoner after building a relationship with him behind bars, while machete-wielding teenagers carried out a violent attack at Liverpool Lime Street Station, according to the court.

A group assaulted a paedophile who stole wedding and funeral deposits.

A juvenile rapist who collects “trophies” from his victims and a paedophile who wanted to rape a two-year-old child were among the disturbing incidents.

One court had to condemn members of a Liverpool gang who were recruited to rob a father-of-two, with fatal results, while another had to jail two bingo cashiers who stole more than £180,000 from a bingo hall.

Meanwhile, in Liverpool, the largest EncroChat case to date saw a £27 million drug lord arrested and another scheme exposed when the secret phone network was hacked, involving two former Royal Marines who imported cocaine in Lego boxes.

Here’s a rundown of some of the most serious cases that have come to a close in the last month.

Anthony Kamara is a professional basketball player.

Because he didn’t like the man’s attitude toward his claimed crime, Anthony Kamara splashed boiling water over the face of a sleeping murder suspect in jail.

The 33-year-old was a key member of the EncroChat drug gang, which used the gang moniker “Manc Joey” to disguise its Merseyside ties.

Kamara, of Toxteth’s Ritson Street, admitted colluding with the county lines crew to sell heroin and cocaine and was sentenced to six years in prison in February.

Kamara was on remand at Exeter prison in January when he was attacked with boiling water on the night his 35-year-old man moved into his cell.

The two guys talked about the suspected crime while watching a report of the murder suspect’s first court appearance on local television.

Kamara waited until he was well asleep before boiling a pot and pouring it over his head and chest, severely burning 15% of his body.

He yanked the TV off the wall and smacked him in the head. The summary comes to a close.