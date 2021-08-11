In July, restaurant prices in the United States rose to their highest level since 1981.

According to the Associated Press, restaurant prices in the United States climbed by.8% in July, the highest increase since 1981, as consumers face rising costs across industries.

Restaurant prices are rising in tandem with rising food costs and rising pay for workers in the food, retail, and travel industries. Shake Shack executives say the firm plans to raise prices from 3% to 3.5 percent in the last three months of 2021. Unilever, the consumer goods business behind Ben and Jerry’s ice cream and Dove detergent, has said that it will raise some of its costs to counteract the rise in raw material prices.

“We estimate the annual rate of inflation peaked in June,” said Oxford Economics analyst Kathy Bostjancic. “However, price hikes resulting from the economy’s reopening and continued supply chain constraints will keep inflation high.”

Yum Brands, the parent company of KFC and Taco Bell, has also announced that its businesses have raised prices, albeit only modestly.

Consumer prices in the United States increased last month, but at the slowest pace since February, indicating that Americans may be getting some reprieve after four months of steep increases that have put a financial strain on the country’s households.

According to the Labor Department’s report released on Wednesday, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent from June to July, down from the prior month’s 0.9 percent gain. However, compared to a year ago, they have climbed by a significant 5.4 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food costs, climbed 4.3 percent in the last year, down slightly from 4.5 percent in June – the sharpest rate since 1991.

The cost of living in the United States continues to rise, with the year-over-year inflation rate matching June’s gain as the biggest yearly increase since 2008. Simultaneously, several of the recent sources of inflation slowed last month. Used automobile prices, which had risen sharply in the previous three months, only increased by 0.2 percent in July. In July, airline fares, which had been rising, actually fell by 0.1 percent.

Inflation has emerged as the economic recovery's Achilles' heel, wiping out much of the gains.