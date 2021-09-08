In July, nearly 4 million Americans quit their jobs, the second highest number ever.

The number of employees who voluntarily quit their employment in July increased from 3.9 million in June, but fell short of April’s record of 3.9 million. The fact that so many Americans are resigning suggests that they are confident enough in their prospects to look for a new job.

Many people were laid off as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak, but as the economy and labor market try to recover from the recession, job searchers are becoming more picky about the positions and wage rates they accept.

The labor force participation rate for August was 61.7 percent, according to a Labor Department report released Wednesday, and has maintained within a narrow range of 61.4 percent to 61.7 percent since June 2020.

The Labor Department announced on Friday that job opportunities in professional and business services, private education, and manufacturing increased in August, while employment in retail decreased.

In July, firms in the United States announced a record number of job postings for the second month in a row, indicating that the labor market is recovering from last year’s coronavirus recession.

The Labor Department announced Wednesday that job opportunities increased to 10.9 million in July, up from a prior high of 10.2 million in June.

However, according to the Department of Labor’s Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), actual hiring fell to 6.7 million in July from 6.8 million in June. The number of those laid off increased marginally to 1.3 million.

In a research note, Contingent Macro Advisors stated, “Overall, companies continue to struggle to recruit individuals with the proper qualifications, and those willing and able to work continue to be very selective.”

The job market, on the other hand, looks to have slowed since July.

A spike in COVID-19 cases linked to the highly contagious Delta variant has hampered the US economy’s remarkable rebound from last year’s brief but severe coronavirus downturn, at least temporarily. Consumer confidence has been hit by the coronavirus outbreak, which could dissuade Americans from going out to bars, restaurants, and stores, something they’ve been doing in droves since immunizations were made available earlier this year.

