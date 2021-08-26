In July, automotive production in the United Kingdom fell to its lowest level since 1956.

According to study, car manufacturing “plummeted” last month due to continued worker shortages caused by the “pingdemic” and a global lack of microchips.

According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, little under 53,500 automobiles were constructed in July, a drop of 37.6% from the same month last year and the poorest July performance since 1956. (SMMT).

Summer factory closures also had an impact on production, which decreased by 38% in the UK to 8,233 units, while manufacturing for export declined by 37.4% to 45,205 units.

According to the SMMT, one in every five automobiles produced in July was alternatively fuelled, the highest rate on record.

In July, more than a quarter of all automobiles sold were either battery electric (BEV), plug-in hybrid (PHEV), or hybrid electric (HEV), which was the greatest percentage on record.

More than eight out of ten vehicles constructed last month were exported.

The SMMT said that car production is up 18.3% from Covid-hit 2020 at 552,361 units, but is down 28.7% from pre-pandemic levels in 2019, with production plummeting last month.

“These results highlight the incredibly difficult conditions that UK auto manufacturers continue to face,” said CEO Mike Hawes.

“While the pingdemic’s impact may reduce when self-isolation restrictions alter, the global chip shortage shows no signs of abating.

“The UK automotive industry is doing everything it can to keep production lines running, demonstrating the adaptability of its workforce and manufacturing processes. However, the government can help by maintaining the supportive Covid measures in place and boosting our competitiveness with a reduction in energy levies and business rates for a sector that is strategically important in achieving net zero emissions.”