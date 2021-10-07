In Jerusalem Palace, a rare 2,700-year-old toilet was discovered.

Authorities reported on Tuesday that archaeologists had uncovered a remarkable 2,700-year-old toilet in a Jerusalem mansion. The discovery was uncovered in Armon Hanatziv, Jerusalem, during an excavation by the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) and the City of David.

According to the IAA, the limestone toilet was built above a septic tank carved into the bedrock. “Designed for comfortable seating and with a hole in the center,” the opulent amenity reads. “A private toilet cubicle was extremely rare in antiquity, and only a few have been discovered to date, largely in the City of David,” said Yaakov Billing, the IAA’s excavation director.

“Toilets were only available to the wealthy. In reality, the Mishnah and Talmud examine the different characteristics that identify a wealthy person a thousand years later, and Rabbi Yossi’s option to be wealthy is to have a toilet near his table “Billing went on as usual.

The Jerusalem Post said that archaeologists discovered animal bones beneath the toilet, which will provide further information about ancient Judaeans’ diets.

They also discovered elaborate stones and columns from a window railing, as well as evidence of a garden with “ornamental and fruit trees and aquatic plants.” They claimed the engravings were similar to those seen during the First Temple period.

“By combining these elements, experts will be able to recreate the beautiful First Temple era palace with lush gardens that originally stood on the location,” IAA added.

The First Temple, also known as Solomon’s Temple, was erected during King Solomon’s reign, according to Jewish legend. According to the Jewish Virtual Library, the First Temple was finished in 957 B.C. and functioned as the “permanent resting place for the Ark of the Covenant, which housed the Ten Commandments.”

The temple was regarded as the “heart of Israelite religious life” by the New World Encyclopedia; however, the First Temple was destroyed by the Babylonians under Nebuchadrezzar II in 586 B.C., and the Ark of the Covenant was lost.

Archaeologists are excited to unearth antiquities from this historical period, especially something as rare and elegant as a private toilet.

"It's remarkable to see how something as basic as toilets, which we take for granted today, was considered a luxury item during the reign of the kings of Judah," remarked.