In January, schools create “crisis plans” to send pupils home.

As the Omicron strain spreads, schools are reportedly considering to send pupils home.

“We want and expect children to be taught in person,” Education Minister Alex Burghart recently told lawmakers. We also want and expect school to continue.” However, a surge in positive cases and self-isolation could result in staff shortages just as schools prepare to reopen for in-person instruction at a time when infection levels are at all-time highs.

Boris Johnson may impose seven limits on Omicron next week.

According to The Telegraph, headteachers are “hoping for the best but planning for the worse” as they warn Prime Minister David Cameron that they may send entire year groups home for remote learning.

According to the plans, key age groups would be prioritized for in-person classroom time.

“If you have a fixed pool of those who can teach young people, then the only last resort schools and colleges have is to start thinking about the certain year groups that should be prioritised in the short term,” Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders, told The Telegraph.

With 20 schools having covid outbreaks of four or more confirmed cases, Liverpool’s director of public health Matt Ashton warned that the city was on the “peak of a new wave” before Christmas.

As the current wave of covid continues into the new year, the government is attempting to gather retired teachers and others who have left the field to fill anticipated vacancies in school staff.

“We must ensure that schools and colleges have the teachers available to remain open for face-to-face instruction,” stated Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

The National Education Union’s joint general secretary, Kevin Courtney, criticized the idea as insufficient.

“Of course, we support measures that can help to prevent disturbance in school,” he said.

“By asking retired teachers to come forward, the government is confirming that they expect significant disruption in education in January.”

“It’s crucial to note that the Government’s reluctance to put in place the mitigations and safety measures we’ve been advocating for is likely to exacerbate this disruption.”

“The summary comes to an end.”