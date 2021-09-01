In January, Liverpool can initiate contract negotiations with three players ahead of the transfer season.

Liverpool only made one key purchase during the summer transfer window, so there’s a good probability they’ll be trying to upgrade their team in January and beyond.

Many fans were thrilled with the signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, but others were upset with the lack of midfield and attack reinforcements.

While Harvey Elliott has established himself as a viable first-team alternative for the Reds so far this season, no obvious replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum and Xherdan Shaqiri were brought in after they left.

A number of big-name stars from abroad leagues will be able to meet with Premier League clubs in January to talk terms with the hope of signing a pre-contract and moving for free in the summer of 2022.

If their futures aren’t settled by January 1, the Reds may contact the following players.

Mbappe’s future was a hot topic on deadline day, with Real Madrid reportedly having a £189 million deal for the Frenchman rejected by Paris Saint-Germain.

The Ligue 1 champions’ decision is significant because Mbappe will be free to talk with teams from January, ahead of a probable free move next summer.

The 22-year-old would be an excellent addition to any team in the world, including Liverpool, which has a plethora of world-class attacking players. Mbappe has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past as well.

However, it appears that he is bound for the Santiago Bernabeu at this point, assuming both Neymar and Lionel Messi are unable to persuade him to stay in Paris for a few more years.

Dybala may be excellent for Liverpool if they want a brilliant and versatile attacker to fit into their system.

In 2019, the Argentina international was heavily linked with a move to the Premier League, with Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur both reportedly showing interest.

He ended up staying in Turin, and although being awarded Serie A’s Most Valuable Player in 2019-20, he only scored four goals in the top league last season.

Juventus will be anxious to tie down Dybala to new terms after Cristiano Ronaldo’s sale to Manchester United. “The summary has come to an end.”