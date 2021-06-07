In its newest privacy campaign, Apple takes aim at data-gathering marketing emails.

Apple has revealed that new privacy restrictions for its Mail app will hide data such as a user’s IP address and location, as well as details on whether or not someone opened a marketing email.

The new Mail Privacy Protection feature, which will be available later this year, will prevent data brokers and advertisers from collecting personal information from users when they interact with emails that have been sent to them.

The new tools, which were unveiled at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference, are the company’s latest efforts to bolster its stance as a privacy-first company, following the launch earlier this year of a wave of data use transparency tools, including so-called privacy nutrition labels for all apps in its App Store.

Apple announced that, in addition to improving privacy protections in the Mail app, it will now provide users with an ongoing App Privacy Report – located in the Settings app – that will detail how different apps collect and share any personal data they acquire.

In addition, Siri, Apple’s personal assistant, has confirmed that it would now perform on-device speech recognition rather than processing voice instructions in the cloud, in an effort to improve audio security and prevent unwanted recordings from being viewed by third parties.

The business also revealed that it will include a function called Private Relay to its Safari web browser, which would encrypt communication leaving a user’s device and assist hide who you are and the websites you’re visiting.

Another application, Hide My Email, allows users to create a unique, random email address to use in situations when an address is required but the user is hesitant to share their real address – the random email will then redirect any correspondence to the user’s primary account.

“Privacy is a core human right for us at Apple. We don’t believe you should have to choose between excellent features and privacy; we believe you deserve both,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering.

