In its current SpecialBuys sale, Aldi offers a dog tepee and a playhouse for dogs.

Aldi has introduced a new SpecialBuys line for your four-legged companion.

The latest batch of SpecialBuys contains everything from a £15 dog tepee to a £50 garden dog playhouse, and demand for the new items is expected to be high.

Aldi claims that the assortment of snacks, harnesses, play pens, and toys would save you £248.85 off the regular retail price.

A water fountain costs £19.99, slip-on harnesses cost £7.99, and toys cost £2.99. The dog tepee costs £14.99 and comes in two different patterns. The waterproof tepee comes with a removable cushion and is designed for small to medium dogs.

The online dog sale began on August 19, and it’s not the first time Aldi’s SpecialBuys assortment has strayed from standard foodstuffs. The £150 hanging egg chair that was unveiled at the start of the year was so popular that the grocer quickly followed up with a smaller version for cats and dogs.

More practical things, such as dog and cat food, training treats, and waste bags, are also available in the new SpecialBuys line.

They’re available here. The following goods are included in the sale:

