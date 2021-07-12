In Italy, the celebrations begin as the Azzurri reclaim their status.

The win of Italy over England on penalties in the Euro 2020 final spurred wild celebrations across the country late into the night.

At Wembley Stadium, Roberto Mancini’s side won their first major prize since the 2006 World Cup.

Exuberant celebrations could be seen around the country, particularly in Rome’s Piazza del Popolo and Milan’s Piazza del Duomos.

The country has come a long way since failing to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Mancini, who led Manchester City from 2009 to 2013, is credited with turning the team’s fortunes around.

“Italian president Sergio Mattarella, who watched the game from the royal box at Wembley, congratulated Roberto Mancini and our players on a job well done in representing Italy and bringing honor to sport,” he said.

Meanwhile, the team’s Twitter feed praised Mancini for leading the squad to a “blue renaissance.”

The Italian press was eager to laud Mancini, who is 56 years old, for his accomplishments.

Under his leadership, the squad has gone 34 games without losing.

With the headline “Europe Is Ours,” La Repubblica’s website featured Mancini and his teammates celebrating.

Meanwhile, La Gazzetta dello Sport compared President Mattarella to his predecessor Sandro Pertini, whose similar celebrations in Madrid’s royal box in 1982 became one of the tournament’s iconic memories.

Mancini and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who saved two penalties, were praised by another daily, Il Messaggero, who claimed Mancini had hypnotized Wembley and that the two had together “signed off” Italy’s victory.