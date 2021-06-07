In Ireland, a three-month-old newborn girl was killed in a dog attack.

In Ireland, a baby girl died after being attacked by a dog.

In the early hours of Monday, a three-month-old child was critically injured in an incident at a house in the village of Clashmore in County Waterford.

The infant was brought to Cork University Hospital by Gardai and paramedics who arrived on the scene.

A few while later, she was pronounced dead in the hospital.

According to a Garda statement, gardai are examining all aspects of the event.

Fr Milo Guiry, who is administrator of the parish that encompasses the village of Clashmore, said local people were in shock.

“This was a young baby, it’s terribly, terribly sad,” he