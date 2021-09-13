In Indonesia, the leader of the Al-Qaeda-linked group Jemaah Islamiyah has been apprehended.

Indonesia police stated Monday that the alleged leader of a cell affiliated to Al-Qaeda, which has been blamed for a spate of previous bombs in the nation, was apprehended by the country’s counterterrorism team. According to police spokesman Ahmad Ramadhan, Abu Rusdan, a convicted militant, was apprehended on September 10 in a city near Jakarta alongside three other people accused of belonging to Jemaah Islamiyah, a terrorist group designated by the US.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Ramadhan said of Rusdan, “He is currently known to be active within the unlawful Jemaah Islamiyah network’s leadership.”

According to the Associated Press, Jemaah Islamiyah was responsible for a number of attacks in the Philippines and Indonesia, including the 2002 Bali bombings, which killed 202 people, the majority of them were foreign tourists. According to Ramadhan, the arrests of alleged Jemaah Islamiyah members are part of a bigger crackdown on the group, and authorities are currently on the lookout for more potential recruits after receiving information of new recruitment and training operations around the country.

Rusdan, 61, was born in Central Java and sentenced to prison in 2003 for hiding Ali Ghufron, a militant ultimately convicted and executed for the Bali attacks.

Rusdan traversed Indonesia after his release from prison in 2006, giving speeches and impassioned sermons that earned tens of thousands of views on YouTube. He extolled Afghanistan as the “home of jihad” in one recorded speech, the nation where he had previously trained with other militant groups.

In the last several weeks, Indonesia’s police counterterrorism team, Densus 88, has apprehended 53 alleged Jemaah members across 11 provinces.

The organisation was banned by an Indonesian court in 2008, and the terrorist network has been weakened by a continuous crackdown by the country’s security services, with cooperation from the US and Australia.

Following the Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Wawan Hari Purwanto, a spokesman for Indonesia’s National Intelligence Agency, said in a video statement earlier this month that officials have increased their efforts at early detection and prevention, “particularly toward terrorist groups that have links to the Taliban’s ideology and networks.”

Indonesia has been waging a counter-terrorism campaign for months.

Indonesian officials claim that anti-terrorist agents had apprehended dozens of extremists in the last year.