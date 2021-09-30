In Indiana, there have been 33,851 breakthrough COVID-19 cases, with 229 deaths.

Despite being properly vaccinated against the disease, more than 30,000 Indiana citizens have contracted COVID-19 and over 200 have died as a result of the novel coronavirus.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Indiana health officials have identified 33,851 breakthrough COVID-19 cases among the state’s fully vaccinated residents. According to the most recent data released on Thursday, the cases represent 1.047 percent of the state’s immunized population.

229 completely vaccinated persons died of COVID-19, according to the health department’s data, accounting for 0.007% of all people who received two vaccine doses from Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna, or the single-shot vaccination made by Johnson & Johnson. Patients aged 65 and older accounted for 92 percent of the 229 deaths, or 210.

Health officials have also documented 735 breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Thursday. The numbers reflect 0.023 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Since the beginning of the epidemic, the state has reported 959,409 COVID-19 cases, with 2,888 of those cases occurring on Tuesday alone.

Indiana also reported 65 more deaths between August 25 and September 28, increasing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state to 15,132. According to the COVID-19 dashboard, the state’s seven-day average death rate is 28 and its seven-day positivity rate is 9.8%. It was the first time in weeks that the state’s optimism percentage went below 10%.

While the number of COVID-19 cases in the state is decreasing, State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box has warned that another outbreak could occur.

“These declines do not appear to be linear to us. According to WANE15, Box remarked during a press conference at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway’s IndyCar parking lot on Wednesday that “cases may bounce back up and down.” “It’s part of the disease’s nature.”

Indiana health officials had fully vaccinated 56 percent of eligible residents as of Wednesday, including more than 70 percent of those aged 60 and older. Only 3.7 percent of youngsters aged 12 to 15 have had their full COVID-19 vaccination, while only 4.3 percent of people in the same age group have received their first doses.