In Indiana, 52,000 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, with 531 fully vaccinated residents dying.

As of Thursday, Oct. 21, a total of 52,484 breakthrough infections have been reported in Indiana. According to the Indiana Department of Health, the figures reflect 1.568 percent of the state’s vaccinated population.

Since the state identified its first incidence of new coronavirus on March 6, 2020, 531 fully vaccinated individuals in Indiana have died of COVID-19, according to the latest data from the state’s health department.

At least 89 percent of the 531 breakthrough deaths recorded as of Oct. 21 were in adults aged 65 and over. According to the report, the deaths represent 0.016 percent of the state’s completely vaccinated population.

As of last Thursday, 1,097 fully vaccinated people had been admitted to the hospital with COVID-19, accounting for 0.033 percent of the inoculated population in the state.

Between March 6, 2020, and October 21, 2021, 1,007,681 unvaccinated and vaccinated residents in the state were diagnosed with COVID-19. On Thursday alone, at least 1,897 COVID-19 cases were reported.

From March 16, 2020, through October 21, 2021, the Indiana Department of Health recorded 15,930 total fatalities. On Thursday, health officials announced 22 more deaths.

Indiana’s rolling seven-day positivity rate is 8.3 percent, with a 16.8 percent positivity rate for unique persons, according to the agency’s dashboard. According to the department’s findings, the highly transmissible Delta variant caused 99.6% of all COVID-19 samples examined this month.

Indiana health officials had fully immunized 3,349,221 people as of Saturday. Following federal approval from the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the state is ready to begin distributing booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines made by Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, according to WNDU.

Booster doses will be offered for anybody who had the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccination six months ago, as well as anyone aged 18 or older who received the single-dose J&J vaccine two months ago.

According to the CDC’s guidelines, booster doses would be provided to everyone 65 or older, those who reside in long-term care facilities, people who have underlying medical issues, and people who work or live in high-risk environments.