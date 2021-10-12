In Indiana, 44,400 breakthrough cases have been recorded, with 420 fully vaccinated residents dying.

According to the state’s health agency, about 45,000 people in Indiana have been infected with COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated, with more than 400 of them dying from the virus.

Since the start of the pandemic, 44,479 breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been reported, according to the most recent statistics released on Thursday – 5,303 more cases since the last update on Sept. 30.

The overall number of cases is 1.348 percent of the completely vaccinated population in the state.

Since the outbreak began, health officials have reported 420 breakthrough deaths. At least 378 of the instances, or 90 percent, included adults aged 65 and over, with an average death age of 79.

A total of 0.013 percent of Indiana’s completely vaccinated people died as a result of a breakthrough. It’s unclear whether the patients that died had any medical issues to begin with.

Indiana health officials reported 907 breakthrough hospitalizations as of Thursday, accounting for 0.027 percent of the state’s fully vaccinated residents.

According to data released Friday, Indiana had 987,164 COVID-19 instances from March 6, 2020, to October 10, 2021, and 15,542 deaths from March 16, 2020, to October 2, 2021.

The state’s rolling seven-day optimism rate, according to the agency’s dashboard, is 9.3 percent. This month, the highly transmissible Delta variation was discovered in 98.3 percent of all samples analyzed.

Despite the fact that the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths continues to rise, Indiana’s vaccination rate has been steadily declining, with fewer people obtaining their first and second doses.

The state’s first- and second-dose COVID-19 vaccinations peaked at more than 12,000 a day in late August. However, as of Friday, the daily average was 6,080 first- and second-dose vaccines.

“We’re getting some people who are coming in for their first and second doses, but the majority are boosters,” Tracy Anderson, Community Health Network’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics manager, told Fox 59. “I’d guess at least 80% of them are boosters.” Anderson went on to say that her group is concentrating on holding vaccine clinics at schools to make vaccines more accessible to pupils.

According to the health department’s dashboard, Indiana health officials have fully vaccinated 3,313,593 persons since the outbreak began.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, the United States has documented 44,453,347 COVID-19 cases and 714,058 deaths.