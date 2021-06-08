In India, daily coronavirus cases have fallen below 100,000.

For the first time in more than two months, the number of daily coronavirus infections in India has dropped below 100,000, as a general slowdown has prompted some states to relax restrictions.

With 86,498 new instances registered in the last 24 hours, India’s total reached 29 million on Tuesday, second only to the United States, which has over 33 million.

In the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry recorded 2,123 new fatalities, bringing the total death toll to 351,309.

Both figures are thought to be grossly underestimated.

In May, India hit a high of almost 400,000 new cases per day, but since then, new infections and deaths have decreased across the country.

As a result of the slump, some states have relaxed limitations on commercial operations in order to boost demand.

Several states, on the other hand, have extended their lockdowns and have been hesitant to reopen.

Meanwhile, the federal government will take over vaccine procurement from the states and ensure that every adult Indian receives immunizations at no cost.

The immunization campaign in India has been hampered by delays and shortages.

Only about 5% of the population is fully immunized.