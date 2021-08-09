In India, a man is killed by an exploding earphone.

Last week, a 28-year-old man from Rajasthan, India, died after his Bluetooth earphones burst in his ears while he was using them.

Rakesh Nagar, the guy, died in his home in the village of Udaipuria on Friday evening after his Bluetooth earphones exploded while he was talking on the phone, according to India Today.

According to The Times of India, the explosion threw Nagar out of his chair and he fell to the ground unconscious.

He was sent to Siddhivinayak Hospital, where he died as a result of his wounds.

The Times of India of Nagar quoted Dr. L. N. Rundla as saying, “He probably died of cardiac arrest, which is fairly usual in such instances.” The 28-year-old suffered wounds on both ears as a result of the blast.

According to the site, an anonymous police official who had gone to the same hospital for work stated it appeared that the earphones were attached to a mobile phone that was charging at the time of the incident.

“There is confusion as to how [the]headphones suddenly exploded,” the police officer said, adding that because Nagar was alone in the room at the time of the occurrence, no one could corroborate the story.

“His phone was most likely plugged into an electrical outlet, or his earphones were directly connected to a computer,” the official explained.

According to The Hindustan Times, Nagar married in February and was the eldest of his siblings. When the incident occurred, he was taking online learning classes to prepare for government recruiting tests. According to a report in The Times of India, he spent the majority of his time studying in a small room on his family’s farm.

The brand and model of the earbuds were unknown.

In late 2019, a 14-year-old girl died in Kazakhstan after her charging smartphone exploded on her pillow while she was sleeping.

Alua Asetkyzy Abzalbek went to bed listening to music, but she was discovered dead the next morning after the battery in her phone detonated near her skull.

The phone burst in the early hours of the morning after overheating while charging, killing Abzalbek, according to forensic investigation. According to investigators, the device was hooked into a power outlet at the time of the occurrence.

After suffering severe head injuries, Abzalbek is said to have died on the spot. Brief News from Washington Newsday.