In India, a deadly viper enters a shipping container and is rescued by wildlife authorities in the United Kingdom.

Wildlife authorities in the United Kingdom rescued a deadly saw-scaled snake that had gotten into a cargo container in India undetected before it could do any harm.

South Essex Wildlife Hospital collected the highly toxic lizard on Saturday. According to Sky News, it is now guarded inside a sealed room.

The viper was discovered within a container of Indian rocks that had been ordered by a stonemason in the United Kingdom. The cargo owner sought assistance from a neighboring animal hospital right away.

The snake was not very active when it was discovered, perhaps due to its cold from all the travels. When wildlife authorities arrived to seize the snake, it was angry and violently hissing and spitting.

“Because the authorities who had already been notified were not reacting to the matter,” hospital manager Sue Schwar told Sky News, “our reptile expert Steve and Tom the vet rescued the very anxious and violent animal before someone was likely murdered.”

“We’re fortunate we don’t have to deal with venomous critters very often,” Sue continued, “but we’re sad for the snake that we can’t release it and return it to its habitat.”

The viper was reported on the South Essex Wildlife Hospital’s official Facebook page.

Someone claiming to be a friend of the guy who discovered the reptile spoke forward about the incident, according to a Deadline News article.

“It was discovered by a buddy of mine. It had arrived in the country with a shipment of Indian stone from India “According to the outlet, the man’s name is Stephen Hatton.

“They first called the cops, who told them they couldn’t retain it since it required a special license. My friend stated that he had no intention of keeping it and was simply seeking advise on how to handle the matter “Added he.

The viper is now being held in a closed box within a sealed chamber, awaiting relocation to a suitable facility. Warning posters have been posted on the room’s door to prevent anyone from stumbling onto the dangerous reptile by accident.

Vipers with saw-scaled scales are mostly found in the Middle East and Central Asia. Although they are little, they are extremely deadly due to their irritation, aggressive behavior, and lethal venom.

It is thought that the species has killed more humans than all other species combined. The reptile is reported to take up to 50,000 lives per year in India.