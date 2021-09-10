In Ibiza, a ‘caring’ father, 33, died after falling from a balcony.

A coroners court heard how a ‘caring’ and ‘hardworking’ father died while on holiday with his family in Ibiza.

Nathan Aspin, 33, died in August 2021 while on vacation in Ibiza with his wife Natalie and their kid Blake, according to LancsLive.

Nathan, who was born in Blackburn, died on August 15 after falling from the balcony of his hotel room at the Santa Eulalia resort, according to an inquest held at Preston Coroner’s Court on September 9.

“After an evening out, Mr Aspin, his wife, and their son returned to the hotel at about 10.30pm,” said Area Coroner Richard Taylor.

“He went out onto the balcony, out of sight of his wife, when she heard a commotion and discovered – when she went out to investigate – that he had fallen 20 to 30 feet from the balcony onto a hard surface.

Mr Aspin, a gas engineer from Hurst Green in Clitheroe, was pronounced dead at the scene despite the presence of police and paramedics.

“He was a fun, compassionate, and hard-working husband and father,” his wife Natalie said in a statement.

“He was well-known and well-liked.”

Mrs. Aspin claimed her husband had asthma but was otherwise healthy and active.

“She talks about going out that night with another family,” the coroner said from her statement.

“He appeared to settle down after being furious over something he read on social media.

“She claims he was under the influence of alcohol in a moderate degree.

“He walked over to the bed and announced that he was going for a cigarette. She walked outside after hearing a noise, possibly someone climbing on or moving a chair, and discovered he had fallen from the balcony.

“She doesn’t think he’d do anything on purpose,” she says. She thinks it was just a case of bad luck.”

“His judgment may have been impaired by alcohol,” the coroner said in reaching the decision of accidental death.

“On August 15, 2021, Nathan Zephaniah Aspin died from injuries sustained when he fell off his hotel room balcony.”

Following Mr. Aspin's death, his friends and family started a GoFundMe campaign to raise funds to fly his body.