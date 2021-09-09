In honor of two great, angling is a suitable pairing.

The L&DAA Barrie Davies & Cliff Jones Memorial Pairs Match was put up at Haskayne this weekend to a fantastic crowd on the Leeds Liverpool Canal.

This popular celebration, which was held in honour of two of Liverpool’s best match fishermen, drew 18 partners.

Both of these lads were renowned across the northwest as angling masters, and as well-known figures on the circuit, the scenario was set in the genuine spirit of our game.

Skimmers, odd bream, and roach were targeted from the garages at the Scarisbrick arms at Haskayne to the ship inn. However, because the cut has been being a little erratic lately, this one was expected to be wide open.

Given that we don’t make the regulations in this sometimes-difficult sport, weights on our famed canal remained relatively constant throughout the event, but the top individual catch was always going to be a good one.

Mark Parkinson (Sensas) took first place with 17.9.0 bream and skimmers caught from behind the garages.

Along with Parkinson, Tommy Fairhurst, a popular member of the Wigan Match Group squad, came in second with another double-digit weight of 10.1.4.

With twenty-eight teams competing, excellent points were always going to be a premium among this difficult line-up of canal warriors, and points were the point of the game. Parkinson’s top points were 10 for him and 10 for his partner Martin Earlam, for a total score of 11.

With second place section points from Fairhurst and eight points from his partner Dave Walmsley, their total of ten earned them the team title, £250 in prize money, and, of course, the desired title.

Another pair of great anglers on top of their game, Colin Cliffe and Dave Trafford, came in third with a close 12 points.

On behalf of everyone there, I’d want to express my gratitude to L&DAA Event Secretary Mike Dickson, who knows how to manage a fantastic match.

Kirkby’s Ian Cowie achieved first place in the commercial category at Mescar Fisheries Marin Lake.

Carp up to ten pounds were caught on the point. “The summary has come to an end.”