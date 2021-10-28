In honor of Sinead Tinker, Katie McGlynn of Corrie emphasizes the value of smears.

Katie McGlynn has posted a vital reminder to “go for your smears!” on her Instagram account.

The announcement comes two years after the soap star’s character was killed off after being diagnosed with cervical cancer.

The 28-year-old was honored with a National Television Award for best serial drama performance in 2020 for her work.

As a result of her performance, the Hollyoaks actor has become a patron for Mummy’s Star. This organization helps women and their families who have been diagnosed with cancer during pregnancy or during the first 12 months after giving birth.

In an Instagram post, she showed photos from her stint as Sinead on the soap, with the caption: “Sinead Tinker has been gone for two years! Please ladies, and this is Sinead’s annual reminder, GO FOR YOUR SMEARS!” “I’m still very humbled by the whole experience, and I still get letters from women coping with cervical cancer who say the tale helped them, or encouraged them to get their smears, or just women searching for guidance on what to do and to share their stories with me…” she continued. It may be unsettling, intimidating, and even frightening, but after meeting and speaking with thousands of women who have gone through it, I can confidently declare that if it meant avoiding the alternative, I’d take a smear test every day of my life! ⁣⁣ “I miss my @coronationstreet family terribly and am grateful to have had the chance to work on such an important plot with such a talented cast and crew.” Some of her 326,000 Instagram followers responded to the post’s comment section, thanking her for the lesson and sharing their own smear tales.

Rhea wrote: "I'm overdue for one! But, having recently given birth to a child, I've been putting it off—thanks for the reminder, honey!" Kym had this to say: "My routine smear detected abnormal cells early enough that I was treated in a timely manner and the cancer did not progress! Please don't put off your smears; they can literally save your life!"