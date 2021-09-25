In honor of Richard Okorogheye, a blood drive has begun.

In honor of a black adolescent with sickle cell disease who was discovered dead in Epping Forest, a blood drive has been launched.

Evidence Joel, the mother of 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye, whose death was discovered on April 5 after he went missing, expressed gratitude to a coalition of health organizations for “getting together to do something great in my son Richard’s honor.”

Ms Joel told the PA news agency that she believes her son’s legacy “lives on” through blood donation campaigns like this: “Many persons with sickle cell disease are alive today thanks to the generosity of blood donors from the black community.

“When it comes to blood donation, saving lives can be simple. We can alter lives and give hope to those who require ethnically matched blood if we work together.”

She’s supporting the Bonded by Blood: A Mother’s Story donation drive, which kicks off on Saturday and is organized by a consortium of black health charities, including ACLT (African Caribbean Leukaemia Trust), as well as community organizations Unsickle My Cells (CIC) and SickleKan.

People of black African, Caribbean, and mixed ancestry are more likely to carry the rare blood subgroup Ro, which is required by many black sickle cell patients.

The campaign is supported by NHS Blood and Transplant and includes donation sessions in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and Bristol.

In the UK, 15,000 people have sickle cell disease, which primarily affects persons of African descent.

During the coronavirus epidemic, Mr Okorogheye remained isolated and only left the house to receive blood transfusions for his sickle cell disease.

On the evening of March 22, he was last seen leaving his house in Ladbroke Grove, west London.

Ms Joel reported her kid missing the next day, but it wasn’t until 8 a.m. on March 24 that her son was formally reported missing.

Mr Okorogheye was diagnosed with sickle cell disease at the age of eight months and has spent his entire life dealing with excruciating pain and frequent hospital visits.

His mother stated he missed courses since he was in the hospital during his school years, but he had a team of supporters, including his family, teachers, school nurses, the GP, and doctors.