In honor of ‘Movember,’ a cyclist sets a new record by ‘drawing’ a mustached man with GPS.

The “Pedalling Picasso,” a man from Gloucestershire, England, set a Guinness World Record by sketching a portrait of a mustached man using Strava, an exercise route-tracking program.

Anthony Hoyte cycled almost 66 miles to complete the portrait, setting a new record for the longest continuous GPS sketching by bicycle in 12 hours. He’s well-known for his art on the app, having previously “drawn” a family of ducks, portraits, and a snowman.

According to the Evening Standard, Hoyte’s latest design was created in honor of “Movember,” a month dedicated to raising awareness about men’s health. The Movember movement aims to address topics such as suicide, prostate cancer, and testicular cancer, according to the official Movember website.

The movement’s activists work on projects all across the world to raise awareness. Those who take part in Movember go shave-free for the entire month of November.

According to The Evening Standard, the mustached portrait, suitably dubbed “Mr. Movember,” is “all about tackling the stigma around mental health.”

He planned to raise £3,925, which is the number of males who will commit suicide in England and Wales in 2020. According to data published by the United Kingdom’s Office for National Statistics, their deaths accounted for around three-quarters of the overall number of suicide deaths that year.

Hoyte told the British tabloid, “I’ve had a few issues with my own mental health over the years, and as a typical bloke, I don’t find it easy opening up.”

The rider could piece together shapes and plot his path by studying paper and internet maps. He compared the technique to finding images in clouds, according to Guinness.

“I knew I was looking for a face, and two things stood out to me: Park Lane for the nose, and the Thames’ curvature for the neckline,” Hoyte explained.

He then double-checked the route with Google to make sure he could utilize the roads and they weren’t closed. He added that he’d had to go back to the drawing board and come up with a new route to complete his GPS drawing in certain cases. Those roadblocks, on the other hand, are a necessary part of the process.

