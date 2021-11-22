In honor of late Congressman John Lewis, Jeff Bezos donates $100 million to the Obama Foundation.

According to the Associated Press, the Obama Foundation received a $100 million donation from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos in honor of late Congressman John Lewis.

The gift from Bezos will be used to “help extend the scope of programming that reaches rising leaders” in the United States and around the world, according to a statement from former President Barack Obama’s foundation. The gift is the largest single contribution the foundation has ever received.

Bezos has requested that the plaza at the Obama Presidential Center be named after Lewis, the late congressman and civil rights icon.

“Freedom fighters deserve a particular place in the pantheon of heroes,” Jeff Bezos said in a statement released by the foundation. “I can’t think of a more worthy person to honor with this gift than John Lewis, a great American leader and a man of tremendous decency and courage.” “I’m ecstatic to join President and Mrs. Obama in their goal to educate and inspire tomorrow’s leaders through the Obama Foundation.” Valerie Jarrett, the foundation’s CEO, said in a statement that the notion had “thrilled” her.

In Chicago’s South Side, the center is currently being built. Obama’s legacy project is anticipated to cost $830 million to build and be completed by 2025. Donors will be allowed to name public places in the presidential center as a way to “honor the names of individuals who have battled for a more just and equitable world,” according to the foundation. See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Separately, NYU Langone Health, a medical center associated with New York University, announced on Monday that Bezos and his family had given it a $166 million contribution.

Since stepping down as CEO of Amazon earlier this year, Bezos has began to devote more of his time to philanthropy. The other Bezos gift, which was disclosed Monday, would be used to help “with the health and wellness of different communities” across NYU Langone Hospital-neighborhood, Brooklyn’s which is home to one of the school’s teaching hospitals and trauma centers, according to a statement.

Bezos announced last year that his Bezos Earth Fund would spend $10 billion by 2030 to improve climate change initiatives. He hasn’t been himself in recent months. This is a condensed version of the information.