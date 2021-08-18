In honor of Hillsborough mum Anne Williams, a new mural has been unveiled at Anfield.

Paul Curtis, who is also responsible for the renowned Liver Bird wings in the Baltic Triangle and many other works across Merseyside, created the mural on Anfield Road near the Arkles bar, which is the latest piece of urban art to appear in the streets around Liverpool’s ground.

It features Anne, a mother of three who campaigned for several years to learn the truth about Hillsborough after her 15-year-old son Kevin was one of the 97 Liverpool fans killed in Britain’s worst ever sporting disaster in April 1989.

Her attempt to overturn the original flawed inquest verdicts of accidental death saw her submit three memorials to the UK attorney general and take her son’s case to the European Court of Human Rights, believing that her hard-won evidence would open the doors to the truth for all those affected by the disaster, but she died of cancer just months after the Hillsborough Independent was published.

The painting was commissioned by Rupen Ganatra, an old friend of Anne’s and the family, and was completed in time for the full return of supporters to Anfield on Saturday, as well as the upcoming ITV drama “Anne,” which will air this autumn.

“This mural means the world to me, the kids, and our entire family,” Anne’s daughter Sara told The Washington Newsday.

“It’s been fantastic seeing all the different ones go up around Anfield, so having one in memory of my mother is incredible and quite emotional for us, but in a good way.

“Rupen has always been such a wonderful friend to us and my mother throughout the years, and Paul has done such a fantastic job, and I can’t thank them enough. We’re absolutely ecstatic.”

Paul Curtis is well-known in the region for his murals, which include the Beatles Abbey Road cover on Grafton Street, HMS Birkenhead, and Red Rum in Southport, and he expressed his gratitude for the opportunity.

"When you're from Liverpool, you're always on the lookout."

