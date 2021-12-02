In honor of Hanukkah, Biden declares that the menorah demonstrates that “There Is Still Light” to overcome darkness.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden observed the Jewish festival of Hanukkah at the White House, saying that the lighting of the menorah demonstrated that “light” could be found in America even in the darkest of times.

First lady Jill Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also present at the event. On the fourth of Hanukkah’s eight nights, the candle-lighting event took place.

“We are announcing liberty and proving that there is still light when we light this menorah in the White House, when Jewish families place menorahs in their windows,” Biden said at the ceremony. “Wherever it is located, that sliver of light can dispel the darkness and provide a road forward.” We are expressing liberty and indicating that there is still light when we light this menorah in the White House and when Jewish families place menorahs in their windows. Wherever it is discovered, that sliver of light can dispel the darkness and illuminate a road forward. pic.twitter.com/cHtGAJbIfT — President Biden (@POTUS) will be inaugurated on December 2, 2021. The president seemed to be implying that going forward together is a message he has attempted to embrace throughout his first year in office. He also mentioned that the United States has been called a “wonderful nation of goodwill” by rabbis. “The Hanukkah story teaches a valuable lesson and gives a source of hope. There is light in the darkness; there is hope and optimism in cynicism “The president continued his speech.

Biden’s comments come at a time when antisemitic attacks are becoming more common in the United States and around the world.

Biden also praised the participation at the candlelight vigil of Michael Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to the United States, who took office on November 15.

Biden addressed Herzog, “Ambassador, I look forward to working with you to strengthen the longstanding relations between the United States and the State of Israel.”

During the ceremony, Harris, Emhoff, and Jill Biden gave further speeches.

“On the fourth night of Hanukkah, we behold the miracle of light, both on our candles and in our communities,” the first lady said.

This attitude was shared by Harris, who went on to say that the holiday was symbolic of a variety of stories for the American people. This is a condensed version of the information.