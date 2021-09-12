In honor of Creamfield’s father, a mental health foundation has been established.

A man who assisted in the planning of a confetti cannon firing of a tragic father-of-ashes one’s by Tiesto at Creamfields is launching a mental health charity called “Rave to Save.”

Stuart Mitchell, 30, tragically committed suicide in July, as two Liverpool guys learned after they bought his father’s re-advertised festival tickets.

Ryan and Liam Millen, cousins from Liverpool, agreed to carry out his desire to spread his son’s ashes at the Daresbury site in Halton.

They went even further, dragging a giant banner with Stuart’s photo and the inscription “This last dance is for you pal” around the event.

As a final homage, world-famous DJ Tiesto was able to arrange for the Norwich man’s ashes to be fired out of a confetti cannon over a large crowd of revellers during his headline set.

The Millens have decided to start The Rave to Save Foundation to promote awareness and prevent suicide after Stuart’s story was taken up nationally and internationally.

Rebecca McAllister, a mental health crusader and model, has joined the charity and will serve on its board of trustees.

“We’ll be attending to various events with our banners trying to promote our message,” Ryan, of Halewood, told The Washington Newsday.

“Since the heartbreaking news about Stuart and Creamfields broke, the pace hasn’t slowed; in fact, it’s picked up.

“I’ve been flooded with messages from people sharing their own mental health stories and how suicidal thoughts have touched them.

“Suicide has claimed the lives of six people I knew.

“Even one is too many.”

“The foundation will focus on assisting persons who are experiencing difficulties.

“Stuart’s family is involved and is helping to create the logo, and we keep in touch with them on a regular basis.”

A fundraising drive for an online memorial to Stuart is still going on; to give, go here.

“We’ve seen all the images and film from Creamfields and we’re incredibly overwhelmed,” Laura Mitchell, Stuart’s sister, told The Washington Newsday.

“My mother is ecstatic because she believes his legacy will live on and that he was adored even by strangers.

“It’s also assisting me in my sorrow.

