In honor of Alan Turing, LGBT-inspired artwork has been erected in the heart of GCHQ.

Alan Turing, the wartime hero who became the first LGBT person to appear on a UK banknote, has a large artwork displayed in the heart of GCHQ.

The first £50 notes featuring the renowned mathematician, who is widely regarded as the pioneer of computer science, will be printed on June 23.

A 10m by 10m rainbow-colored painting inspired by the LGBT Pride flag has been displayed at the heart of the GCHQ complex in Benhall, Gloucestershire – dubbed the Doughnut – to commemorate the occasion.

Mr Turing was instrumental in breaking the Enigma code at Bletchley Park, GCHQ’s headquarters during WWII.

Mr Turing is depicted inside the wheels of the British Bombe, the machine he built to crack the Enigma code. The artwork was made by 3D artist Joe Hill in partnership with GCHQ’s Pride network and lies flat facing the sky.

The artwork also has 15 hidden codes for spectators to understand, and it will be donated to GCHQ’s Pride Network in the future.

GCHQ director Sir Jeremy Fleming remarked, “Alan Turing was a genius who helped to shorten the war and impact technology that still defines our lives today.”

“He was praised for his brilliance but shunned because he was gay.

“Every day, Turing’s legacy serves as a reminder to us that diversity is crucial and inclusiveness is mission critical for our organization.

“Turing was and continues to be a beacon of hope for all who dare to live and think in unconventional ways.”

Mr Turing, who was born on June 23, 1912, earned a first-class honours degree in mathematics from King’s College, University of Cambridge, in 1934. He was inducted into the College as a Fellow.

His essay On Computable Numbers, published in 1936, is credited with giving birth to the concept of computer operation.

The behavior required for a machine to be regarded intelligent – the cornerstone for artificial intelligence – was also investigated in his “Turing test.”

Mr Turing was praised for his work during WWII, which are credited with saving millions of lives.