In honor of a teen killed in the Manchester bombing, his father has embarked on an enormous undertaking.

Megan Hurley, a Merseyside teenager murdered in the Manchester Arena explosion, had a friend start a grueling cycling race yesterday to raise money for the charity named after her.

The 15-year-old was one of the 22 individuals killed at an Ariana Grande performance in May 2017 in a terrorist attack.

The Megan Hurley Foundation, which aims to provide initial short-term help and support to self-employed families unable to attend work due to the sudden and unexpected loss of a child, was founded and developed by the Halewood teen’s family over the last four years.

And this weekend, Simon Clifton, whose daughter was in Megan’s class at Halewood Academy, is cycling from Lands End to John O’Groats to collect money for the organisation.

To raise money for the cause, the 46-year-old will cycle through England, Wales, and Scotland with two companions, covering an elevation of 55,000 feet.

“My kid was in the same class as Megan, so this means a lot to us,” the father of two told The Washington Newsday.

“When the tragedy occurred, the school did an excellent job with the students.

“I believe we have raised around £4,000 so far, but we hope to raise much more.”

Before travelling north and into Scotland, the cycle will pass via Merseyside, with one of the stops in Haydock, St Helens, on Tuesday.

“Megan was a clever and kind young woman,” Simon, a project manager, remarked.

“Those who had the honor of knowing her remember her as a lovely and caring young lady with strong values and a strong sense of family.

“She will be much missed by many, particularly her parents Mike and Jo and brother Brad.

“I’ve met Bradley and his parents before, and I’m excited to help promote and raise awareness for this worthwhile local organization.

“All we want is for it not to rain!”

Following the incident, Megan’s parents, Michael and Joanne, left their successful Merseyside cafe to care for their son.

Megan's younger brother, Bradley, was also at the Manchester Arena performance, suffering many injuries, including two fractured bones.