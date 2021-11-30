In his Twitter rant ‘I’m Losing My COVID Patience,’ Eric Swalwell takes aim at the unvaccinated.

California Representative Eric Swalwell blasted those who have not received COVID-19 immunizations in a series of tweets on Monday. He noted that he tries not to criticize folks who are reluctant about vaccines, but that their arguments about individual rights do not influence him.

The Democratic Congressman criticized those who refuse to obtain the COVID vaccine in three tweets, claiming that they are producing new COVID variations and endangering children.

Swalwell’s Twitter diatribe started around 11:00 p.m. His very first post stated: “My COVID patience is becoming thin. I’ve attempted to persuade the unvaccinated. I’ve forwarded some to medical professionals. I don’t pass judgment; instead, I listen to them and direct them to the facts. It’s all about choice, say the unvaccinated. Who, on the other hand, doesn’t have a choice? My three children are all under the age of five.” My patience with Covid is wearing thin. I’ve attempted to persuade the unvaccinated. I’ve forwarded some to medical professionals. I don’t pass judgment; instead, I listen to them and direct them to the facts. It’s all about choice, say the unvaccinated. Who, on the other hand, doesn’t have a choice? My three children are all under the age of five. Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) (1/3) 30 November 2021 His thoughts on the subject were expressed in two more tweets. Swalwell started the next tweet with, “You have a right not to be vaxxed, blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah blah Fine. Then business and government have the authority to inform you that you are not allowed to visit their establishments or that you are not permitted to fly.” “Why do you think you have the right to expose my children to your COVID? Let us, as parents, own our outrage “He went on to say more. “The crazed carnival barkers who attend school board meetings do not represent the majority of parents. Your lack of vaccination is causing new varieties to emerge. So go ahead and take your shot. Alternatively, you can stay at home. Don’t meddle with my kids, though.” Swalwell is the father of three small children, the youngest of whom, a son, was born at the start of November.

The Congressman represents California’s East Bay region and has been a vocal proponent of immunizations, causing him to clash with his conservative colleagues in the House.

When. This is a condensed version of the information.