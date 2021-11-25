In his Thanksgiving message, Biden declares that “America is Back” in the face of rising inflation and COVID rates.

As U.S. inflation reaches new highs and the coronavirus resurfaces in most states, President Joe Biden called in to the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday, proclaiming, “America’s back.”

During New York City’s annual parade, Biden and first wife Jill Biden called NBC’s Today anchor Al Roker to offer a Thanksgiving speech to Americans.

“My message is that you’re back, America’s back,” Biden remarked after two years. “There’s nothing we can’t handle, Al, and you’re one of the reasons why, mate.” You’re always on the go. You’re constantly pulling for the underdog.” Did you see President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s phone call to @alroker at the #MacysParade? pic.twitter.com/zwWgn5lbWN Giphy/MacysParade November 25, 2021 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) Biden’s statement came as the annual Thanksgiving parade was getting back on track after being forced to pare back operations due to the pandemic last year. The president’s upbeat statements come as the United States continues its massive vaccination campaign, with about 70% of the population having received at least one dosage.

However, Biden’s statement insinuating that the United States had returned to normal came despite a 31-year high in inflation rates and an increase in virus cases across the country.

CNN reported earlier this week that due to current inflation rates, this year’s Thanksgiving could be the most costly in history. According to data from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a Thanksgiving feast is up to 14% higher than previous year.

Prices in different sectors of the economy have hit their highest levels in decades, from fuel to groceries. Groceries increased by 5.4 percent on average last month compared to the same time last year, while overall inflation increased by 6.2 percent. Gas prices soared in October and November, prompting Biden to order the release of 50 million barrels of oil from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help with Christmas spending.

