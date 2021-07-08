In his takeaway box, a man discovers the word “slug.”

A man claims to have discovered a slug in the food he bought from a local takeaway restaurant.

Gareth Thomas, from St Helens, claimed he got a snack box from Hot Stuff on Duke Street and was surprised to see the monster on his salad.

Gareth reported the slug appeared out of nowhere from beneath the salad after he had already consumed a significant portion of the dinner.

“I was munching it while watching TV when this little pal sprang up,” the 32-year-old told the ECHO.

“I was astonished, and when I saw that, it went right in the bin; I’d had a bit of the doner meat, chips, and salad, and that’s when it popped up.”

Gareth expressed his desire that he does not become ill at this time, saying, “I’m just praying that I’m not unwell now, because I’m a team leader caregiver and I’m on a 48-hour shift tomorrow.”

He claims that he isn’t easily squeamish, but that the dinner may have “knocked them ill” if it had been served to someone else.

He put the dinner in the trash and replaced it with cheese on toast.

While discovering the slug did not put a stop to his appetite, it did discourage him from ordering from there again.

“What irritates me the most is that when I called to inform them, they simply shut the phone down on me and refused to offer me any further food or a refund.

“I’ll never order there again, and I’ll never go there.” It has turned me off.

“I can’t stop eating because I love my food,” she says, “but I won’t order there again.”

Hot Stuff was reached by the ECHO, but they declined to comment.

Users in a St Helens Facebook community were shocked when Gareth posted a picture of the slug in his dinner.

“Omg I would have died,” one person said.

“How dreadful I’d grumble if you hadn’t noticed that you might have become extremely ill,” another remarked.

