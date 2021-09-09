In his statement at the NTAs, Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar teases that the show “may be back.”

At tonight’s National Television Awards, Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar hinted that the show would be renewed for another season.

The police drama beat out shows like The Crown and Call the Midwife to win the award best returning drama.

“I suppose we may be the most nominated show that has lost it, so it felt great,” Martin Compston said in the winners room.

“We started as a small show on BBC Two on a Wednesday night, and it’s amazing to see how far we’ve come, and it’s all because to the people.

“Their excitement and dedication never ceases to amaze me, so thank you very much to everyone who voted for us.”

The hit police procedural from Jed Mercurio, which aired its sixth and maybe final episode earlier this year, received a special appreciation award at the NTAs, with star Adrian Dunbar hinting at a new series, stating, “Who knows, we might be back.”

His simple but sarcastic remark sparked outrage on social media.

“Omg don’t tease us like that Line Of Duty!!!” Genna tweeted.

“LINE OF DUTY S7,” Lauren said. That is all there is to it.”

“Basically confirmed #LineOfDuty will be back, right?” Dan said.

“OMG I HOPE THEY WERE ACTUALLY HINTING AT ANOTHER LINE OF DUTY SERIES,” Holly added.

“If line of duty comes back,” Amy wrote, “I shall lose my mind.”

Michelle said, “Line of Duty teased that they might be returning twice.”

Line of Duty’s final episode was watched by an average of 12.8 million people on BBC One.

The audience tuned in to learn who H. was.

The show, which premiered in 2012, stars Martin Compston as DI Steve Arnott, Vicky McClure as DI Kate Fleming, Adrian Dunbar as Superintendent Ted Hastings, and Kelly Macdonald as DS Joanne Davidson, and was developed by British writer Jed Mercurio.