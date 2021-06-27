In his return to the rally stage, Trump airs old election complaints.

On Saturday, Donald Trump returned to the rally stage for his first campaign-style event since leaving the White House, reiterating his election grievances and false claims of fraud.

“This was the scam of the century, and this was the crime of the century,” the former president told a crowd of tens of thousands at the Lorain County Fairgrounds near Cleveland, where he began carrying out his promise to exact vengeance on those who voted in favor of his historic second impeachment.

The event was arranged to support Max Miller, a former White House adviser who is running for Congress against Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez.

Mr Gonzalez was one of ten Republican House members who voted to impeach Mr Trump for his involvement in encouraging the tragic Capitol building insurgency on January 6. Mr. Trump has promised to support those who are running against them.

Mr Trump spent much of the rally focusing on the 2020 race, praising Mr Miller as a “amazing patriot” and a “wonderful guy” who “loves the people of Ohio.” Even though senior state and municipal election authorities, his own attorney general, and multiple judges, including some he appointed, have indicated there is no evidence of the enormous voter fraud he claims occurred, he says he won the election.

Mr Trump has been obsessed by continuous efforts to reverse election results in several states, and has even publicly discussed the possibility of being reinstated in office, despite the fact that there is no legal or constitutional basis for doing so.

“The 2020 presidential election was rigged,” he informed the audience, which erupted in a shout of “Trump won!” at one point.

“That election was a landslide victory for us.”

In actuality, officials confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory by stating that no systemic fraud had been discovered.

Even before Mr. Trump arrived on Saturday, the focus on 2020 electoral lies begun. A PowerPoint-style presentation by a man who alleges an algorithm was employed to rig the election results was featured in the pre-show.

Mike Lindell, the My Pillow entrepreneur who has spent millions on conspiracy theories. (This is a brief piece.)