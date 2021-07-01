In his Nokia phone, the addict had contacts named ‘Ket Kid’ and ‘Weed Phil.’

A ketamine addict who began smoking cannabis at the age of 13 was forced to trade in order to pay off his drug bills.

When Jake Lomax couldn’t pay back his debts of roughly £2,500, he started peddling Class A and B substances.

When police entered an Ormskirk town centre pub and noticed him attempting to flee, he was apprehended.

Lomax, now 25, was stopped and searched, and it was discovered that he was in possession of cocaine, MDMA, and ketamine, as well as £300 in cash and two cellphones.

He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court two years later, after admitting to three counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply and one equivalent charge in regard to the Class B substance ketamine.

The offence occurred in March 2019, when police entered the Queen’s Head bar just after midnight, according to prosecutor Hayley Bennett.

“The defendant was standing next to a pool table with a group of males,” she stated. He attempted to flee through a fire exit when he saw the cops, but was arrested and searched.”

Officers discovered £300 in cash, two Nokia phones, roughly 7g of cocaine worth hundreds of pounds, eight snap packets of ketamine, 50 MDMA pills, and pink tablets that looked like MDMA during the search.

One of the phones included contacts named ‘Ket Kid,’ ‘Pills 1,’ and ‘Weed Phil,’ as well as received and sent messages asking narcotics and providing their supply.

“After first denying he was involved in drug distribution, he went on to acknowledge he had a ketamine habit and was £2,500 in debt to dealers,” Ms Bennett said. He was intimidated, so he started selling to pay off his debt, which currently totals just over £1,000.”

On a Friday, Lomax would be given narcotics and a phone, with instructions to return the phone with the money on a Sunday, according to the court. On this occasion, he met the sellers in the Queen’s Head beer garden and sold around £20 worth of drugs, as well as receiving £300 that was owed to him by another. The summary comes to a close.