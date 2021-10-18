In his memoir, Colin Powell stated that he lived his life by these “13 Rules.”

Colin Powell, the first black Secretary of State of the United States, died of COVID-19 problems and is noted for his impact on American diplomacy as well as a list of life guidelines he wrote in one of his books.

The rules were originally “a couple dozen snippets of paper shoved under the glass cover on my desktop—quotes and aphorisms that I had collected or made up over the years,” according to his book It Worked for Me: In Life and Leadership, where he wrote that they began as “a couple dozen snippets of paper shoved under the glass cover on my desktop—quotes and aphorisms that I had collected or made up over the years.”

They first appeared as a sidebar in Parade magazine, he wrote.

He added, “To my great surprise—the Thirteen rules caught on,” underlining their influence. These were Powell’s ground rules.

1. It isn’t quite as horrible as you believe. In the morning, it will appear better.

2. Get angry, then move on.

3. Don’t let your ego become so entwined with your position that when it falls, your ego falls with it.

4. It is possible.

5. Be cautious in your choices. You might be able to obtain it.

6. Don’t let negative information get in the way of making a smart decision.

7. You can’t decide other people’s decisions for them. It’s not a good idea to let someone else make yours.

8. Double-check minor details.

9. Credit should be shared.

10. Maintain your composure. Kindness is important.

11. Have a clear picture of what you want to achieve. Make a strong case.

12. Don’t listen to your concerns or doubters.

13. Optimism is a powerful force multiplier.

Powell served as Secretary of State under former President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2005. Between 1989 until 1993, he was Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, overseeing the US invasions of Panama and Kuwait, as well as Operation Desert Storm against Iraq. He was a crucial figure in the planning for the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

His demise was revealed by his family on Monday morning. He had been fully immunized against the virus. According to The New York Times, he was being treated for multiple myeloma, a disease that impairs the immune system.

Powell was honored by US leaders on Monday. In a statement, Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush expressed their “great sadness” over his death, noting that he was “widely respected at home.” This is a condensed version of the information.