In his home, a man obsessed with VHS cassettes opens a Blockbuster video store.

An ardent VHS ex-rental collector opened his Liverpool house to share his incredible collection.

The collector, who goes by the moniker ‘The Mayor,’ has amassed over 10,000 tapes dating back to the early days of home video in the late 1970s.

At his house, they’re on video shelves from floor to ceiling, with one area like an old Blockbusters rental store, complete with sign.

Many of the titles have been pulled due to copyright difficulties, making them highly rare.

They include highly sought-after “pre-certs,” which relate to the time when VHS tapes were not required to have a certificate from the BBFC (British Board of Film Classification).

This all changed after the early 1980s “video nasty” moral panic, when the market was saturated with low-budget, brutal horror pictures that anybody could buy or rent. Later, video releases had to be certified in the same way that film releases were.

John Lunt, a local historian and fellow video aficionado, spotted the VHS shrine and said: “I was taken aback when I first saw it. It’s incredible. It’s not just the collection that makes it look like a real video store; it’s also how it’s displayed.” The Mayor now plans to open a film museum where he will be able to show off his collection and host film screenings and events.

He stated, ” “These are rare and valuable collectibles. I had 10,000 in 2017, but I’m always getting new work lots in, including 2,000 this month.

“I’m always putting it together and putting it together. It’s a full-time job, and I travel around the country to collect video collections.” One of the largest came from Imran Video, a video store in Walsall, West Midlands, which was closing down. The business is now housed in a single room, complete with its original blue rack displays and merchandise.

The Mayor, on the other hand, has unearthed videos from some unexpected locations.

