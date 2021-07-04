In his garage, a man discovers an orange snake with ruby eyes.

In his garage, a ‘shocked’ guy discovered a 3ft snake ‘getting heated.’

After witnessing the orange snake with red eyes wrapped around his plug sockets at his home, Darren Walker, from Wallasey, says he’s*** himself.’

The critter was attracted to the heat generated by his electrics, according to the father, who lives in the Poulton road neighborhood.

“I was working in my back garden and needed to switch the electrics off to my pond because I wanted to clean the filter,” the 53-year-old told the ECHO.

“And then it was there, on the electric socket where I plug everything in,” says the narrator.

“It’s certainly generated some heat, so it’s probably resting along the extension to keep warm.”

“I got a bit of a shock, I s*** myself,” Darren continued. I despise snakes and spiders.”

Darren’s kid, who already has two pet snakes, is currently caring for the 3ft snake, which is assumed to be a corn snake.

If the snake does belong to someone, however, the family would like to reunite it with its owner as soon as possible.

“My son already has two snakes, and he says it only seems like a baby to him,” he said.

“He had snake experience, so he came along and correctly lifted it and placed it in some sawdust.

“He said it was also shedding, so he’s going to put it in the vivarium, and that’s where it’ll stay until its owner comes forward or it’s picked up,” she says.

Darren has put out a call on the Wallasey Gossip Facebook group for anyone who knows who owns the snake to contact him.